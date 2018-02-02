Permadeath Multiplayer Beat 'Em Up Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe announced for Switch, PS4 - News

Developer Secret Base has announced permadeath multiplayer horror beat’em up - Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe - for the Nintendo and PlayStation 4. It will launch on February 27 for $8.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe, the only thing scarier than being eaten alive is running out of quarters! It’s a permadeath multiplayer horror beat’em up that bestows players with the skills of retro gaming heroes in a fight against a legion of undead monstrosities. By paying tribute and playing parody to the great horror games and films that came before it, Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe balances lighthearted comedy against tension so thick that you could cut through it with a knife, axe, or even a chainsaw! The chills, thrills, bills, and opportunity to learn new skills here won’t stop until every street runs red with blood! Are you up for the challenge of an anti-lifetime?

Gameplay

If a video game wants to generate real horror for its players, it first has to give them something to care about. Arcade beat ’em ups once had a natural advantage over their console cousins in that regard. After all, in-game deaths mean a lot more when your real life quarters are on the line. Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe takes that brand of old school tension and transports it to consoles in 2018 with an arcade-style currency system, tribute-parodies to classic horror and video game characters, and an ever-evolving level structure that makes every run a new experience.

Key Features:

Simple Super Smash Bros.-style controls make for easy to learn but hard to master action!

Dynamically evolving difficulty adjusts to the number of players in game!

Parodies of characters from Stranger Things, Rick and Morty, Attack on Titan, and many more!

Use in-game money for upgrades or continues. Run out of quarters and your save game dies with you!

Six unique playable characters and over thirteen bosses, some so big that they barely fit on screen!

