Far Cry 3: Classic Edition Announced, Included Free with Far Cry 5 Season Pass

posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft announced it will re-release the 2012's Far Cry 3 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this summer as Far Cry 3: Classic Edition.

The game will be available for free four weeks early for anyone who purchases the Far Cry 5 Season Pass.

View the announcement trailer below:

No price on the standalone version was provided.

