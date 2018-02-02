Far Cry 3: Classic Edition Announced, Included Free with Far Cry 5 Season Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 755 Views
Ubisoft announced it will re-release the 2012's Far Cry 3 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this summer as Far Cry 3: Classic Edition.
The game will be available for free four weeks early for anyone who purchases the Far Cry 5 Season Pass.
View the announcement trailer below:
No price on the standalone version was provided.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I feel like this is to help bolster sales of Far Cry 5 and DLC. Is it just for that though b/c they are not seeing the # of pre-orders they would like? Would love to be on the inside hearing Ubi's decision making process on this.
I doubt this game would come the Switch, but if it did it's a game people would buy. Switch needs more FPS to compliment Doom and Wolfenstein 2.
To be fair, we've seen a lot of 7th gen games come to the Switch in the form of remasters. If they have to work with the code again, might as well port it to everything they can.
- +1
So its free if you tie yourself into the season pass 4 weeks before Far Cry 5 is out? That sounds a bit shifty.
You do have to buy the season pass but not early. You get to download FC3 for free 4 weeks before it's released this summer.
- +1
3 Comments