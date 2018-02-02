Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Info Details Online Multiplayer, New Character, Weapons - News

Bandai Namco has released new information for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet that details online multiplayer, a new character, weapons, and more.

Story Recap

You are the protagonist, who logs in to a virtual reality MMO for the first time after being invited by his childhood friend and heroine Kureha. That VRMMO is “Gun Gale Online,” a world of guns and steel. The protagonist, who unexpectedly comes into possession of an ArFA-sys (a valuable support AI that are few in number), catches the eyes of other players in “Gun Gale Online,” even though he is a newbie.

Also, there is another heroine named Zeliskam who came into possession of the same type of ArFA-sys. In order to clear the newly unlocked space ship area “SBC Fluegel,” the protagonist will travel across the vast world of “Gun Gale Online” alongside Kirito and company.

—From here on, this story is shaped by your decisions.

■ Kirito Mode Review

As you progress through the story, you will unlock “Kirito Mode,” which enables you to switch the playable character from the protagonist to Kirito. In Kirito Mode, you will be able to enjoy a different story from the main scenario depicting a battle against Death Gun. Be sure to check out the Kirito Mode-exclusive “Co-Sleeping” scenes, too!

■ New Character

Bazalt Joe (voiced by Rikiya Koyama)

A “Gun Gale Online” top rank player who takes a liking to the protagonist’s ArFa-sys and challenges him to a match many times over. Joe is very helpful, courageous, and popular among the members of his squadron. When it comes to a match, he is considerably persistent until he wins, but always shows good sportsmanship regardless of the results.

■ Customization Patterns

You can customize your avatar character from a wide selection of parts, including gender, such as figure, face, hairdo, voice, and more.

■ Gun and Sword

The dual wielding of a gun and Kagemitsu (light sword), which Kirito was able to equip in the “Phantom Bullet” arc of the Sword Art Online anime, will appear in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet as the “Gun and Sword.” The Gun and Sword is unlocked when players clear a certain event with Kirito.

The Gun and Sword is a superior weapon type suited for any situation, be it close range or long distance. The Gun and Sword will also have exclusive skills.

■ An Overview of Online

Heated Online Battles and Co-Op

Get accustomed to battles so you can jump into online battles and co-op. You will be able to enjoy intense battles unique to this game, including powerful boss battles that one player alone cannot defeat, and four-versus-four team matches.

In online co-op, you can obtain rare items as a reward for clearing the objective. The items you obtain can be used to strengthen weapons at Lisbeth’s Workshop or create costumes for Asuna’s Costume Quests to further strengthen your avatar character.

Additionally, there are also time attack quests in online co-op where you compete to defeat enemies the fastest. Master your skills, strengthen your avatar character, and slice your way to the top of the time attack rankings!

*In the co-op lobby, you can use emotion commands such as waving and nodding, as well as voice chat, to communicate with other players.

*You can also show off your custom avatar character and ArFA-sys.

Online Battles

A grand free-for-all battle where players are divided into two teams: Alpha Team and Bravo Team. Players will have to predict not only the movements of the players on the opposing team, but also the movements of the target enemies. It’s a three-way battle where players will have to deal with a difficult, boss-class enemy, as well as attacks from the opposing team.

Online Co-Op

Combining players and ARfa-sys, up to eight characters (four players) can play together in online cooperative battles. Since powerful enemies will appear in each mission, the use of buff-type skills such as ally stat increases and HP recovery, as well as enemy stat debuff-type skills is required. Decide upon your roles, then head into battle.

■ New Co-Sleeping Event Scene

The following screenshot is the reveal of Argo as a Co-Sleeping partner.

■ βeater’s Player Authority Began on February 1

Users who purchase Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in Japan will receive “βeater‘s Player Authority,” which enables early access to the beginning of the game, including the “Management Facility Ruins” and “Old Civilization Research Facility Ruins” dungeons in the “Remnant Wasteland” field. Early access began on February 1.

—Old Civilization Research Facility Ruins

—Management Facility Ruins

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 8 in Japan, and February 23 in North America and Europe.

