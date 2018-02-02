Bayonetta 1 and 2 Gets Switch Commercial - News

/ 502 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo has released a Japanese commercial of the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2.

View it below:

Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 16 in North America and Europe, and February 17 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles