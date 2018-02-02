76.5 Million Million PlayStation 4 Consoles Shipped as of December 31 - News

Sony released its earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 ending on December 31.

The company revealed it shipped nine million PlayStation 4 units during the quarter to bring the total number of consoles shipped to 76.5 million units. Shipments for the quarter were down by 0.7 million compared to the same quarter in 2016.

To compare, Sony announced PlayStation 4 consoles sold to consumers surpassed 73.6 million units as of December 31, 2017. That would put around 2.9 million consoles on store shelves and in transit.

Games & Network Services revenue did see a 16.2 percent increase due to increased software sales. Operating income increased from 50 billion yen a year ago to 85 billion yen.

Sony still forecasts 19 million PlayStation 4 consoles shipped for the fiscal year, which would bring lifetime shipments to 79 million units by March 31.

Sony as a whole saw revenue increase 11.5 percent to $23.65 billion, while operating income jumped 279.8 percent to $3.11 billion.

