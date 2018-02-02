Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai Stepping Down April 1 - News

Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai will be stepping down on April 1, which is the start of the next fiscal year, announced the company.

CFO Kenichiro Yoshida will be replacing Hirai as the new CEO of Sony.





Hirai said that he is ready to "embark on a new chapter in his life." However, we will remain as Chairman to "facilitate a smooth transition and ensure future success."

Yoshida added that he plans to "execute further reform measures that enhance competitiveness as a global enterprise."

