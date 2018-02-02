Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai Stepping Down April 1 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 827 Views
Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai will be stepping down on April 1, which is the start of the next fiscal year, announced the company.
CFO Kenichiro Yoshida will be replacing Hirai as the new CEO of Sony.
Hirai said that he is ready to "embark on a new chapter in his life." However, we will remain as Chairman to "facilitate a smooth transition and ensure future success."
Yoshida added that he plans to "execute further reform measures that enhance competitiveness as a global enterprise."
Thanks DualShockers.
He's done a great job over the years in his various positions. I'll be sad to see him go.
I read he had done a lot of great work to get some of Sony's poor ventures to improve, too. Too bad.
a bit too early for April fools no?
Wasn't expecting this?
He already announced this on Twitter that he CEOKaz was going to be stopping by E3 this year, him and his fantastic tweets shall be missed.
5 Comments