Xbox One X Was the Best-Selling Premium Console in the US This Holiday

Microsoft in its earnings report revealed the Xbox One X was the best-selling premium console in the US during the holiday period.

"Our new Xbox One X was the top selling premium console this holiday in the U.S., and we saw strong sales of the Xbox One S," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "We will continue to innovate in console to attract high value gamers who want immersive, 4K experiences, to build a broader subscription service with Game Pass, and to extend our services to all the devices in our customers’ lives across console, PC and mobile."

The success of the Xbox One X helped increase Xbox hardware revenue up 14 percent year-over-year. However, due to the lack of major AAA exclusives, Xbox software revenue only grew four percent. The increase was due to the "continued momentum in digital distribution"

Xbox Live monthly active users grew seven percent to 59 million with growth on the Xbox One, Windows 10 and mobile platforms.

Microsoft announced earlier this week it acquired PlayFab a backend platform provider of services to build, launch and grow cloud-connected games.

