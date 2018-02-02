Monster Hunter: World Sells 92% of Initial Shipment in Japan - News

posted 5 hours ago

Capcom sold 92 percent of the initial shipment for Monster Hunter: World in Japan in its first week, according to Media Create.

First week sales of 1,245,169 units of Monster Hunter: World were well above the 848,000 units, Monster Hunter XX sold on the Nintendo 3DS in its first week.





The game did help drive PlayStation 4 sales up by 267 percent compared to the previous week. Media Create expects the game to have strong legs and keep selling.

Monster Hunter: World is out now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will launch for Windows PC in fall 2018.

