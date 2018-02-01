PS4 Pro Commercial Features Opera Singer - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new PlayStation 4 Pro commercial that features an Opera singer.

View it below:

Beautiful gameplay on PS4 Pro deserves beautiful opera.



Dynamic 4K gaming requires compatible 4K display well as dynamic 4K capable software. Game resolution depends on software. 4K Entertainment requires subscription to 4K-compatible content streaming service, a robust internet connection, and a compatible 4K display. PS4 Pro does not support 4K Blu-ray Discs. PS4 Pro provides auto-upscaling for standard Blu-ray Discs.

The commercial features Far Cry 5, God of War, and more.

