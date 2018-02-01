Surviving Mars Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC on March 15 - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Haemimont Games and Paradox Interactive announced the space management and strategy game, Surviving Mars, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 15 for $39.99.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Surviving Mars, players will lead a colonization effort on the surface of Mars, from the very first rovers and supply drops to the construction of suitable habitats for brave settlers from Earth. Every colonist will be vital to the mission as the colony struggles to gain a foothold where the environment is hostile and resources are scarce. With each success, however, players will gain the ability to expand further, and even establish a thriving society – and lead a new generation that has never known the Earth.



Paradox and Haemimont also revealed several details and features of Surviving Mars which players may expect when the game launches. Couch colonists can look forward to ultra-high-definition visuals for their missions, with 4K support offered on both the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles. For PC players, Surviving Mars will offer community-created modifications with full modding tools and support – including mods available at launch from some of Paradox’s most talented community creators.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles