The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition Coming to Switch

Wired Productions and LKA have announced it will release the psychological horror adventure game, The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition, on the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this spring.

View the announcement trailer below:

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the support The Town of Light has received around the world," said Leo Zullo, Managing Director at Wired Productions. "We are delighted to continue our journey with LKA and to bring The Town of Light, a game which has provoked valuable discussion around its subject matter, to an even greater audience."

Luca Dalcò, Studio Head at LKA added, "We created The Town of Light to talk about mental health. Bringing the game once again to an all new format allows us to continue that mission. Our relationship with Wired continues to go from strength to strength."

Here is an overview of the game:

The Town of Light is a first-person psychological story driven adventure game inspired by true events.

Play through the fictional eyes of Renée, a 16-year-old girl who suffers from the symptoms of mental illness. She is searching for answers to the many questions from her past, whilst exploring the place where she spent most of her youth. What happens next is a dark and emotional journey where the lines between entertainment, storytelling and reality become very blurred indeed.

The game, based on extensive research and inspired by real facts, is a first-person psychological story driven adventure game set in the Volterra Psychiatric Asylum, based in Tuscany, Italy.

