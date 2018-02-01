A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Release Date and PC Specs Revealed - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA have announced A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia will launch exclusively on Windows PC on April 19.

View the latest developer interview below:

Here are the complete specifications:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0Ghz

Memory: 5 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 460 1GB | AMD Radeon HD 5770 1GB | Intel HD4000 @720p

Storage: 30 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 7 / 8 (8.1)/ 10 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 3.20GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 4GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB @1080p

Storage: 30 GB available space

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles