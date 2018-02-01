Psychological Horror Game Forbidden Forgiveness Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC in Q4 2018 - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

First-person psychological horror game Forbidden Forgiveness is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in Q4 2018. It will first release on Windows PC, then PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the Pre-Alpha teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Forbidden Forgiveness is a new psychological horror game that aims to play with your mind.



the story depends on multiple dimensions where you’ll be able to travel between them at anytime and what you’ll do in these dimensions will effect the story and the gameplay, the game is heavily depends on multiple Endings.



You’ll need to know who’s good and who’s bad not just because they’re doing things you don’t like, it means they’re Bad.



And you’re not defenseless you can defend yourself from the Unknown but sometimes you can’t, so you’ll have to run, the game contains a unique puzzles with a new way to solve and they are not easy nor impossible but expect some challenge, there are Boss Fights but they are not just having more guns, ammo and health packs to kill them, you’ll need to solve a puzzle or do something to be able to damagekill them.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles