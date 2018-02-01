Sony Releases PS4 Commercial Titled 'Best Place to Play' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new PlayStation 4 commercial titled "Best Place to Play."

View it below:

The commercial features Star Wars Battlefront II, Far Cry 5, God of War, and Call of Duty: WWII.

