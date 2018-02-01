Fishing Star Announced for Switch - News

posted 7 hours ago

GREE has announced Fishing Star for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch worldwide via the eShop. This is the first console release for the company.

In Fishing Star players have various fishing rods and bait to complete a Fish Guide of over 100 types of fish. You can work with other players to catch fish.





Fishing Star is currently available for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

