PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Global Lifetime Sales – December 2017 - Sales

/ 279 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in December 2017 shows the holiday bump. The Switch did have the biggest increase in sales in December.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 73 million mark, the Xbox One the 36 million mark and the Switch the 13 million mark. The PS4 has sold 73.64 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 36.37 million units, and the Switch 13.36 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 60 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 29 percent, and the Switch 11 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 73,635,516

Xbox One Total Sales: 36,372,239

Switch Total Sales: 13,361,768

During the month of December 2017, the Switch outsold the PS4 by 579,988 units for the month and the Xbox One by 2.34 million units. The PS4 outsold the Xbox One by 1.76 million units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The PlayStation 4 is down 818,629 units and the Xbox One is down 247,676 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Nintendo Switch managed to achieve 42 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 37 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 21 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 3,974,512

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 2,216,131

Switch Monthly Sales: 4,554,500

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles