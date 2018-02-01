Red Dead Redemption 2 Launches October 26, New Screenshots Released - News

Rockstar Games has announced Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

"We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish," reads a blog post from Rockstar Games.

"We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks."

View the more screenshots below:

