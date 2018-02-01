Red Dead Redemption 2 Launches October 26, New Screenshots Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 740 Views
Rockstar Games has announced Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.
"We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish," reads a blog post from Rockstar Games.
"We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks."
View the more screenshots below:
Around the same time when the next call of duty and battlefield are releasing, Activision and EA are shitting their pants right now xD
Not only Anthem is gping to be delayed...
For the PC gaming enthusiasts, should we anticipate this being the most graphically impressive game of 2018? When GTA 5 release was it considered elite in terms of graphics? It'd be interesting to know Rockstar's history with other games
So far it's console exclusive like the 1st one. Could be ported later though.
Never have to worry about the quality coming from Rockstar. As long as the game is great, it'll easily sell 10 million units.
Looking good.
