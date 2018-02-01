The Wardrobe and Detective Gallo Coming to PS4 & Switch - News

Mixedbag Games has announced via Twitter that, in partnership with Adventure Productions, it will be porting two point 'n click adventure games to the PS4 & Switch called The Wardrobe and Detective Gallo.

The Wardrobe is already available on Steam and notes it is inspired by "great ‘90s classics such as Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle, Tony Tough and Sam & Max: Hit the Road". Detective Gallo is also up on Steam for pre-order (featuring a "feathered and grumpy private eye struggling with a very tricky case"), with an expected release date of Spring 2018.

As a side note, Mixedbag also noted that it is "trying" to bring both games to PSVita in addition to PS4 & Switch.

