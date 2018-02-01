Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gets A Blacksmith’s Tale Trailer - News

Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios have released a new trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance called A Blacksmith’s Tale.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia!

Key Features:

Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics.

Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions. Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless.

Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks. Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 13.

