Song of Memories Coming West in 2018 for PS4, Switch

PQube announced it will release Song of Memories in North America and Europe in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

A romantic visual novel with a dark and sinister underbelly. Discover the thrills of finding your soulmate in Japan’s iconic musical love story, and prepare to fight for your love in the most testing of times, as an apocalyptic virus begins sweeping across the world and threatens to infect those closest to you.

Key Features:

Become the Most Popular Guy Around – Romance six gorgeous girls and reshape the story around your chosen one true love – with multiple endings up for grabs.

– Romance six gorgeous girls and reshape the story around your chosen one true love – with multiple endings up for grabs. A Cast Bursting with Life – Forget static visual novel conversations: Fully animated characters move and react to one another’s lines, all voiced by the original Japanese cast across more than 40 hours of audio.

– Forget static visual novel conversations: Fully animated characters move and react to one another’s lines, all voiced by the original Japanese cast across more than 40 hours of audio. A Deep, Dark Secret to Uncover – Don’t be fooled by the colorful exterior: Song Of Memories is a tale of love in the early days of a monster apocalypse! Can you discover the truth and save the love of your life?

– Don’t be fooled by the colorful exterior: Song Of Memories is a tale of love in the early days of a monster apocalypse! Can you discover the truth and save the love of your life? An Adventure that Defies Expectations – Song Of Memories combines all the best parts of visual novels with rhythm-action and light role-playing systems to offer surprises at every turn.

– Song Of Memories combines all the best parts of visual novels with rhythm-action and light role-playing systems to offer surprises at every turn. Complex, Branching Storylines – Your decisions affect what happens! Keep track of every single twist and turn with the storyline tracker, which lets you revisit choices and explore different outcomes.

– Your decisions affect what happens! Keep track of every single twist and turn with the storyline tracker, which lets you revisit choices and explore different outcomes. A Musical Masterpiece – Discover an incredible, original soundtrack that fills more than four audio CDs, and harness those tunes yourself in an intense rhythm-action battle system.

