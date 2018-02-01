Mobius Final Fantasy Gets Final Fantasy VII Event Through March 31 - News

Square Enix announced Mobius Final Fantasy players will have access to new Final Fantasy VII event through March 31 that features Sephiroth.



Here is the list of in-game content and bonuses that will be available this month and March:

In addition to the “Fatal Calling Part 1” event, “Sephiroth Descends,” the newest multiplayer quest, is available only in February. Players can enjoy more of the original story content through Parts 2 and 3 of the “Fatal Calling” region that open on February 8 and 15, respectively. Powerful Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy XIV collaboration cards: Back by popular demand, the Noctis, Prompto, Lunafreya, Aranea, Gladiolus, Ignis, Iris, and Ardyn ability cards from Final Fantasy XV, along with the Bahamut, Odin, Garuda, Titan, Alexander and Bismark ability cards from Final Fantasy XIV are all available to summon for a limited time from February 1 to 7.

Hardcore players can take on the one-on-one battle against Sephiroth and climb up the rankings to receive in-game rewards from February 22 to March 1. Final Fantasy VII Remake “Eclipse Contact” Collaboration Event Extended: Those who missed the previous Final Fantasy VII Remake-themed collaboration event will be able to play through the collaboration event region until March 31.

Mobius Final Fantasy is available a sa free-to-play title on Windows PC via Steam, iOS and Android.

