Final Fantasy XV Update 1.21 Out Now, Adds Aranea as a Training Partner at Camp - News

posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix has released update 1.21 for Final Fantasy XV.

Here is a list of the patch notes:

Conclusion of the Assassin’s Festival

Inclusion of Aranea as a training partner at camp

Implementation of a standby option at camp to advance the time of day (“Wait until morning” or “Wait until nightfall”)

Addition of new items at Alessio’s trading post in Altissia Silver Ore: 2 Oracle Ascension Coins Gold Ore: 2 Oracle Ascension Coins Prismatic Shard: 2 Oracle Ascension Coins Prismatic Ore: 3 Oracle Ascension Coins Mystic Circlet: 60 Oracle Ascension Coins Purified Salt: 60 Oracle Ascension Coins

Introduction of new drills to the tutorial: Practice Tutorial

Fixed the hairstyle for the Episode Ignis crossover outfit

“Arts” category for Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto (applies to Character Swap)

Various bug fixes

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

