First Look at the Future of Sonic the Hedgehog Panel Set for SXSW 2018 on March 16

Sega is hosting a panel at SXSW 2018 on March 16 at 3:30pm CST. The company will share a "world-exclusive first look at what comes next" for Sonic the Hedgehog.





Here are the details on the panel:

Speakers:

Jason Hernandez, Sega of America

Tyson Heese

Aaron Webber, Sega of America

Austin Keys, Sega

Takashi Iizuka, Sega of of America

Description:

Sonic is back, and ready to take 2018 by storm. Join the official team from Sega who are building Sonic’s future as they give you an update on last year’s strong performance of Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces, as well as the world-exclusive first look at what comes next for the fastest blue hedgehog.

