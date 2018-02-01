Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story Gets Veronica Character Trailer - News

Nippon Ichi Software has released a character trailer for the upcoming action RPG Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story that introduces Veronica.

The young genius witch who leads the black magic guild. She is arrogant and cool-headed, and is feared as someone who immediately turns useless people into frogs. Since she does not treat capable individuals and those who swear their allegiance with poor attitude, she is also adored.

As a magician, Veronica uses attack magic. She has a slightly less amount of moves, but can deal damage to a vast range of enemies.

Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on March 8.

