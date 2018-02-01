Doukoku Soshite… Remaster Trailer and Gameplay Video Released - News

El Dia has released a trailer and gameplay video for the upcoming Doukoku Soshite… remaster. The remaster features improved graphics, revisions from the original writer and a new Hint Mode.

View them below:





Doukoku Soshite… will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on April 26 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

