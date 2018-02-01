Longest Standing Video Game World Record Rescinded - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 11 hours ago / 807 Views
The longest standing gaming world record has been declared impossible by Twin Galaxies, thanks to research revealing that the score isn't achievable under regular settings.
The record, which had stood for 35 years, was held by Todd Rogers in the game Dragster for the Atari 2600. He completed the game in 5.51 seconds. No one has since been able to reach that time, with the closest reported time being 5.57 seconds.
Not only has Todd had his score for Dragster removed, but the rest of his scores have also been removed from the Twin Galaxies database:
"Based on the complete body of evidence presented in this official dispute thread, Twin Galaxies administrative staff has unanimously decided to remove all of Todd Rogers’ scores as well as ban him from participating in our competitive leaderboards."
Guinness World Records, which uses Twin Galaxies for many of its gaming records, has also removed Todd Rogers' score.
Sources: [Twin Galaxies, Polygon, Trusted Reviews]
