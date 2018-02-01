Japan eSports Union Formed - News

/ 494 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Japan's three eSports bodies - Japan e-Sports Association, the eSports Promotion Organization, and the Japan eSports Federation - have joined forces to create a union. The JESU will oversee the growth of eSports in Japan, which is currently lagging far behind South Korea and China.

"The global audience for esports is set to reach 300 million people by 2019, and 500 million by 2020. That is no different from real-life sports," said Hideki Okamura, representative director of JESU.

In Japan, eSports tournaments are viewed as a kind of marketing event and are hit by a legal act - the Act against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations - which essentially caps the prize at just under $900.

JESU is going to issue licenses to eSports competitors, licenses which would allow competitors to showcase their skills and professionalism and confirm the competitors had purchased the game in question. This would in theory work around the view that tournaments are marketing events.

Sources: [JESU, ResetEra, Nikkei]

More Articles