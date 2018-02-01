SNES Classic Tops 4 Million Units Sold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 625 Views
Nintendo president and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima announced during the companies financial results briefing announced sales for the SNES Classic have topped four million units worldwide.
The last figure released for the SNES Classic was two million units sold as of October 2017.
"During fall of last year, we brought back the nostalgic Super Nintendo Entertainment System as a palm-sized home console," said Kimishima. "Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition has reached 4 million units in global sell-through."
That's a lot actually.
They should add it to the original SNES numbers lol
- 0
I have one of these loving it :3
Where's ma N64 Classic. That's the only one I actually want!
Nice numbers. I'm waiting for round 2 of the NES classic, myself.
N64 mini is going to come, 100% sure of it. Wonder how much more it's going to cost though. N64 is notorious for being difficult to upscale and get a clean picture out of (even with hardware mods). They would have to remove the AA blur filter from each game too.
Nice figures, we'll probably be seeing more classic system releases in the future.
