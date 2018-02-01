SNES Classic Tops 4 Million Units Sold - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo president and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima announced during the companies financial results briefing announced sales for the SNES Classic have topped four million units worldwide.

The last figure released for the SNES Classic was two million units sold as of October 2017.

"During fall of last year, we brought back the nostalgic Super Nintendo Entertainment System as a palm-sized home console," said Kimishima. "Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition has reached 4 million units in global sell-through."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

