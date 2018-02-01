Nintendo to Continue 3DS Business Alongside Switch - News

Nintendo president and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima announced during the companies financial results briefing announced Nintendo plans to continue its 3DS business alongside the Switch.

"The Nintendo 3DS characteristics, price points, and play styles differ from Nintendo Switch, and we intend to continue the Nintendo 3DS business separately and in parallel," said Kimishima. "We will continue to use its installed base and rich software library in our business."





"A multitude of titles across a wide variety of genres have been released for Nintendo 3DS, creating one of the strongest lineups ever," he added. "We are, of course, continuing to develop new software, but we believe it is important to leverage the rich library of Nintendo 3DS series titles to drive sales with Nintendo 3DS owners, as well as consumers who recently purchased Nintendo 3DS hardware.

"The affordability of the Nintendo 3DS family of systems places it in a critical position as the first dedicated video game platform for children who have no prior experience with dedicated video game systems. It is also positioned as an affordable product for budget-conscious consumers. We will continue working to promote Nintendo 3DS to these consumers."

