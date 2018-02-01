Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment Announce Super Mario Animated Film - News

/ 506 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has partnered up with Illumination Entertainment to develop a Super Mario animated film, announced Nintendo.

Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination Entertainment founder Chris Meledandri will be co-producers on the film.





Universal Pictures and Nintendo are funding the movie, while Universal Pictures will distribute the film worldwide.

Illumination Entertainment is the studio behind Despicable Me and Minions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

