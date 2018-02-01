Mario Kart Tour Announced for Smartphones - News

Nintendo has announced Mario Kart Tour for smartphones. It will launch in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

No other information was released.

Nintendo revealed this week that it shipped 14.86 million Switch consoles in 2017 and announced the Switch online service will launch in September 2018.

