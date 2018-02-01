Dragon Ball FighterZ Tops 2 Million Units Shipped and Sold Digitally - News

/ 439 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced combined shipment and digital sales for Dragon Ball FighterZ have surpassed two million units worldwide.

It is the fastest Dragon Ball game to reach two million units.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles