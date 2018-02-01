Hototogisu Tairan 1553: Ryuuko Aiutsu Switch Teaser Trailer Released - News

Granzella has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch title, Hototogisu Tairan 1553: Ryuuko Aiutsu.

View it below:

Hototogisu Tairan 1553: Ryuuko Aiutsu will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop this spring in Japan.

