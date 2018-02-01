The Idolmaster: Stella Stage Gets Catalog Vol. 04 DLC Trailer - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new DLC trailer for The Idolmaster: Stella Stage that showcases songs in the Catalog Volume four. View other trailers for the game here.

View it below:

DLC songs shown in the trailer includes:

Song: “We Have A Dream”

Costume: “Rainbow Dream”

Set: “Dream Set”

Costume: “World’s Memory”

Song: “The World is All One!!”





The Idolmaster: Stella Stage is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles