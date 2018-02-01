Switch Online Service to Launch September 2018

Switch Online Service to Launch September 2018 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 664 Views

Nintendo president and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima announced during the companies financial results briefing that the Switch online service will launch in September 2018.

"We reported previously that the service would launch in 2018, and now the official start time has been set to September 2018," said Kimishima. "Work is progressing on ways to further heighten the gaming experience for consumers. Details will be made available as they are finalized."

Nintendo revealed this week that it shipped 14.86 million Switch consoles in 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Mnementh
Mnementh (2 hours ago)

And will they stop the service the second Switch gets generational replacement? The unsteadiness of Nintendos online services is pissing me off. Miiverse, Miitomo, Wii-online - that has to stop. Nintendo, please stay with the service with time and just develop it on for the next console.

OTBWY
OTBWY (1 hour ago)

Well, tbh it was completely logical. Wii Online stopped in 2014 which was a long stretch imo. And Miitomo (which was a fail) and Miiverse are ultimately things of the Wii era from which they clearly moved away from.

KeithC1990
KeithC1990 (1 hour ago)

They WILL keep the Switch service online, considering the amount of Switches that will have been sold by the time it's replaced and also the fact it's now paid online gives them a HUGE incentive to not shut it down because then they lose out on the payments.

Kristof81
Kristof81 (1 hour ago)

Mind you, they stopped them because they were free. With payed online you have more chances of those services being alive as they will viable financially

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (4 hours ago)

Have they said how much it'll cost per month before, or is that still something they've not brought up yet?

garretslarrity
garretslarrity (4 hours ago)

$4 for one month, $8 for 3 months, or $20 for a year.

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (3 hours ago)

Ah okay, cheers. That's actually not bad whatsoever...

KeithC1990
KeithC1990 (1 hour ago)

Yes that had announced those before, I can't remember monthly prices but it was $20 for a year so alot cheaper than the PSN and XBL services.

OTBWY
OTBWY (1 hour ago)

So it's only 20 quid a year. Not baaaad, not bad at all-nia.

