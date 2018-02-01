Switch Online Service to Launch September 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 664 Views
Nintendo president and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima announced during the companies financial results briefing that the Switch online service will launch in September 2018.
#NintendoSwitch Online will launch in September 2018! pic.twitter.com/h3Rpeyymsx— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018
"We reported previously that the service would launch in 2018, and now the official start time has been set to September 2018," said Kimishima. "Work is progressing on ways to further heighten the gaming experience for consumers. Details will be made available as they are finalized."
Nintendo revealed this week that it shipped 14.86 million Switch consoles in 2017.
And will they stop the service the second Switch gets generational replacement? The unsteadiness of Nintendos online services is pissing me off. Miiverse, Miitomo, Wii-online - that has to stop. Nintendo, please stay with the service with time and just develop it on for the next console.
Well, tbh it was completely logical. Wii Online stopped in 2014 which was a long stretch imo. And Miitomo (which was a fail) and Miiverse are ultimately things of the Wii era from which they clearly moved away from.
They WILL keep the Switch service online, considering the amount of Switches that will have been sold by the time it's replaced and also the fact it's now paid online gives them a HUGE incentive to not shut it down because then they lose out on the payments.
Mind you, they stopped them because they were free. With payed online you have more chances of those services being alive as they will viable financially
Have they said how much it'll cost per month before, or is that still something they've not brought up yet?
$4 for one month, $8 for 3 months, or $20 for a year.
Ah okay, cheers. That's actually not bad whatsoever...
Yes that had announced those before, I can't remember monthly prices but it was $20 for a year so alot cheaper than the PSN and XBL services.
So it's only 20 quid a year. Not baaaad, not bad at all-nia.
