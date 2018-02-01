Switch Online Service to Launch September 2018 - News

Nintendo president and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima announced during the companies financial results briefing that the Switch online service will launch in September 2018.

#NintendoSwitch Online will launch in September 2018! pic.twitter.com/h3Rpeyymsx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

"We reported previously that the service would launch in 2018, and now the official start time has been set to September 2018," said Kimishima. "Work is progressing on ways to further heighten the gaming experience for consumers. Details will be made available as they are finalized."

Nintendo revealed this week that it shipped 14.86 million Switch consoles in 2017.

