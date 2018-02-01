PlayStation Plus Games for February Announced

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for February for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR.

 

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4:

  • Grand Kingdom
  • Knack 
  • Rime 
  • Starblood Arena 

PlayStation 3:

  • Mugen Souls Z 
  • Spelunker HD 

PlayStation Vita:

  • Exile’s End 
  • Grand Kingdom

4 Comments

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Grand Kingdom and Rime, two games I was VERY interested in, and in fact almost bought both of them before Christmas, so I'm glad I held off, it's a great month for me!

Darc Requiem
Darc Requiem (5 hours ago)

I already own Grand Kingdom. I had a lot of fun with that game.

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (5 hours ago)

Grand Kingdom !!!!!!!!!!! YEEEESSS!

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (2 hours ago)

Can't say I'm interested in any of this other than Rime.

