Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Gets Crafting Update Video - News

posted 5 hours ago

ArtPlay and Koji Igarashi have released an update video to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night that showcases the crafting in the game.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC in the first half of 2018.

