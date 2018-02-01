Space Invaders Extreme Launches February 12 - News

Publisher Degica Games announced Space Invaders Extreme will launch for Windows PC via Steam on February 10 for $19.99. It will be available for 10 percent off at launch.

Here is an overview of the game:

The critically acclaimed update to the Space Invaders franchise is here to invade Steam with greatly improved graphics and audio!

Packed with pulsing, vibrant visuals enhanced further by interactive sound. The invaders have evolved, the question is: can you keep up?

The Steam version adds a brand new World Ranking System for Arcade Mode. Learn the intricacies of the scoring system and use that knowledge to conquer the leaderboards!

Who will prevail in this battle to become the world champion?!

Key Features:

16 stages brimming with devious invader attack patterns and bosses whose strategy adapts according to the game difficulty!

Practice individual stages in Free Play, then go up against your rivals score in Arcade Mode!

Discover all the countless, hidden bonuses and boost your score to new heights!

Experience immersion through interactive sound with synchronized visuals. Welcome to the new invasion!

New Tracks:

“Rave Lovers from Outer Space (Stage 5B)” by Yu Shimoda (Zunata)

“Future Extreme 20XX (Stage 5C)” by Cosio

“Ending” by Shohei Tsuchiya (Zunata)

