The Persistence Launches for PSVR on July 24

Developer Firesprite announced the virtual reality first-person horror roguelike, The Persistence, will launch for PlayStation VR on July 24.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Persistence is a first-person stealth horror exclusively for PlayStation 4 & PlayStation VR. Set on board a deep-space scientific vessel called The Persistence in the year 2521, the ship arrives at the site of a collapsing star 17,000 light years from Earth. While conducting a major experiment, a horrific incident occurs mutating many of the crew. As The Persistence is pulled into the gravity of the collapsing star, the ship’s computer, IRIS, wakes remaining members of the crew from cryogenic sleep – one at a time. Can you stay alive long enough to save The Persistence?

The Mission:

The Persistence is on a 7 year mission to travel to investigate a dying star, approximately 17,000 light years away from Earth. Unusual shifting energy emissions have been detected by the Soliance Deep Space Energy Detector that may indicate the formation of a Type 1 stable wormhole: a theoretical phenomenon that has been postulated but never discovered – the first of its kind.

The scientific potential of a stable wormhole with a known, and fixed, beginning and end point is enough reason alone to justify the commissioning and engagement of The Persistence and her crew. Such a discovery would advance space exploration to an unprecedented manner; perhaps for the first time outside the known galaxy, or perhaps to a different star system. The potential for exploration is utterly compelling.

Key Features:

Different Every Time – The Persistence is procedurally generated. Every time you die and a new character is awoken by IRIS, the layout of the ship has changed. Every life will play out differently, with different enemies to face, items to find and power-ups to collect.

– The Persistence is procedurally generated. Every time you die and a new character is awoken by IRIS, the layout of the ship has changed. Every life will play out differently, with different enemies to face, items to find and power-ups to collect. Stealth and VR, A Perfect Match – Survival requires you to be stealthy and VR is the perfect match for this. Sneaking around and hiding behind cover; it’s second nature in VR to just lean around or peek over cover to gain the advantage.

– Survival requires you to be stealthy and VR is the perfect match for this. Sneaking around and hiding behind cover; it’s second nature in VR to just lean around or peek over cover to gain the advantage. Collaborative Play: Phone a Friend – Your friends can also help out by connecting to the game with their phone or tablet and hacking into the ships computer. Once in the ships system, players get to control doors, freeze or distract enemies, disable traps and find hidden items to scavenge for the VR player. Be aware though, sometimes the tablet player gets rewarded if you die, do you trust your friends?

