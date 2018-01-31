WayForward Shares New Info on Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - News

Late last year, WayForward announced a physical print of Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, a large collection that includes the base game along with all DLC. Now, the studio is back to unveil a digital version of the Ultimate Edition, and spell out exactly what's included.

Bundled in the Ultimate Edition are:

Shantae Mode – enjoy the main Shantae storyline, “Half-Genie Hero”

– enjoy the main Shantae storyline, “Half-Genie Hero” Hero Mode – get a head start with Shantae’s animal transformations already unlocked

– get a head start with Shantae’s animal transformations already unlocked Hard Core Mode – the tough-as-nails follow up to Shantae Mode for those craving a stiff challenge

– the tough-as-nails follow up to Shantae Mode for those craving a stiff challenge Pirate Queen’s Quest – conquer Sequin Land as the nefarious pirate Risky Boots in an exciting new story!

– conquer Sequin Land as the nefarious pirate Risky Boots in an exciting new story! Friends to the End – Swap between friends Sky, Bolo, and Rottytops to save Shantae from the Nightmare Realm!

– Swap between friends Sky, Bolo, and Rottytops to save Shantae from the Nightmare Realm! Costume Pack – Side story modes with brand new gameplay: Wall jump in Ninja Mode, repel sunburn in Beach Mode, and take down Space Hooligans in Officer Mode!

– Side story modes with brand new gameplay: Wall jump in Ninja Mode, repel sunburn in Beach Mode, and take down Space Hooligans in Officer Mode! Extras Gallery – Meet various conditions to unlock artwork in each game mode!

– Meet various conditions to unlock artwork in each game mode! Hall of Fame – View artwork created by the most die-hard Shantae fans!

– View artwork created by the most die-hard Shantae fans! Tinkerbat Dance – Transform into a pirate and slash through foes!

– Transform into a pirate and slash through foes! Includes Blue Shantae Costume and Classic Risky Costume colors

and colors Exclusive Bonus Costume – Blue Bathing Suit - for use in Beach Mode!

Note that "Day One Edition" bonus items (music CD and art book) are available in physical versions only.

Pre-orders are open now in North America at GameStop, Amazon, and Newegg; and in Europe at Amazon and ShopTo. Both retail and digital copies will go on sale this spring at $29.99 on Switch, PS4, XOne, and PC.

