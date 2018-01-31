Dynasty Warriors 9 Opening Trailer Released, Season Pass Detailed - News

/ 508 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

With just two weeks to go until the release of Dynasty Warriors 9, Koei Tecmo has released the opening trailer for the game, featuring fan favourite Zhao Yun.

During a livestream event the company also released information regarding the game's season pass and DLC. They will come in three sets of packs.

Additional scenario pack:

One pack will turn several non-playable characters into playable characters with their own actions, events, and scenarios. The characters are: Xiahou Ji, Dong Bai, Hua Xiong, and Yuan Shu.



Additonal weapons pack:

This pack will unlock three weapons and three high level weapon models.

Hideaway customize pack:

This pack is all about dolling up your house with decorations, 10 pieces of furniture, and 5 exterior and interior changes.

Players in Japan will be able to grab all three packs as a bundle at 3000 Yen plus tax, which works out at around £20/$27.

Thanks, Siliconera.

More Articles