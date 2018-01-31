Monster Hunter: World Tops the Japanese Charts, PS4 Sells 140,145 Units - News

/ 1,179 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Monster Hunter: World (PS4) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 1,245,169 units, according to Media Create for the week ending January 28.

The PS4 was the best-selling platform with sales 140,145 units. The Switch sold 47,107 units, the 3DS sold 11,313 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,744 units and Xbox One sold 1,686 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 1,245,169 (New) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 26,088 (92,780) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 25,776 (1,971,810) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 21,834 (1,286,634) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 16,664 (1,571,976) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 12,702 (1,528,001) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,240 (834,968) [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix, 01/11/18) – 7,999 (134,100) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 7,755 (490,853) [PS4] The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Bandai Namco, 01/25/18) – 6,961 (New) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 6,535 (142,308) [PS4] Gintama Rumble (Bandai Namco, 01/18/18) (Limited Edition Included) – 5,800 (44,243) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,765 (214,730) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,399 (356,031) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,375 (386,695) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 4,203 (379,286) [PSV] Gintama Rumble (Bandai Namco, 01/18/18) (Limited Edition Included) – 3,790 (27,207) [NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 3,720 (78,169) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 3,292 (221,894) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 3,162 (207,939)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles