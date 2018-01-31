Resident Evil 7 Tops 4.8 Million Units Sold

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 846 Views

Capcom has announced Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has topped 4.8 million units sold. This is up from 4.1 million units sold in November 2017. 

The figure includes the recently released Resident Evil 7: biohazard Gold Edition.

 

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is available now for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One and Windows PC.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (6 hours ago)

It's just 160k away from passing Resident Evil 2 to become the 3rd bestselling Resident Evil game of all-time and top 5 for Capcom overall.

Vincoletto
Vincoletto (4 hours ago)

Good sales, but I dont know if it is enought for a triple A game that costed probably a lot. I hope it is and we get a RE8 in the future.

hunter_alien
hunter_alien (3 hours ago)

As far as I remember the development budget was under 5 and 6, so it wasnt that expensive all things considered. Also, considering Capcom's track record they arent known to overblow their investment as much as Square does.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

Yeah, I'm pretty sure they said it was made for a fairly low budget, which makes sense to me considering it's not a very big game. Should easily be profitable even though it sold less than 5 and 6 did.

Vincoletto
Vincoletto (1 hour ago)

Thanks guys, good information! Btw I think the costs of development of triple A games nowadays are surreal and not sustainable in the long run. Good to know some developers are realising it.

ZODIARKrebirth
ZODIARKrebirth (2 hours ago)

can't wait to finally see the first trailer of resident evil 2 remake

Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (3 hours ago)

I really hope 8 is a proper RE game and not a sequel to this. This game should have been a new IP

Kerotan
Kerotan (5 hours ago)

Good performance for this new take on resident evil

hunter_alien
hunter_alien (6 hours ago)

And slowly it weill eventually reach the 6 million mark. Great legs. Where are all the haters? There is one yummy crow to be served ;-)

Chazore
Chazore (6 hours ago)

Can't say I loathe the game, but to me it wasn't really a Resident Evil that interested or grabbed me. I'm waiting on REmake 2 to come out, a Resident Evil title I'm actually looking forward to and a return to the older series.

hunter_alien
hunter_alien (5 hours ago)

Thats valid. I mostly meant people who stated that sales of & are low and it bombed. I cant wait for RE2R either :-D

bartkuz
bartkuz (3 hours ago)

People that are saying it's not really RE - well it's more Resident Evil than RE4 was!

Chazore
Chazore (3 hours ago)

It's not like the older RE titles to me tbh. Resi 4-6 was a hodge podge of action and shooting than they were survival horror, which is why I hardly count them as being anywhere close to the originals. I just find 7 to be a new kind of mixed breed of Resi.

