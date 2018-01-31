Resident Evil 7 Tops 4.8 Million Units Sold - News

Capcom has announced Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has topped 4.8 million units sold. This is up from 4.1 million units sold in November 2017.

The figure includes the recently released Resident Evil 7: biohazard Gold Edition.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is available now for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One and Windows PC.

