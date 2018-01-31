Midnight Blue and Steel Black DualShock 4 Controllers Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced two new DualShock 4 colors - Midnight Blue and Steel Black.

The two controllers will launch on March 7 in Europe. In North America, it will launch in the US and Canada sometime in March for $64.99 USD / $74.99 CAD.

