Pokken Tournament DX Aegislash DLC Trailer Released - News

posted 7 hours ago

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for Pokken Tournament DX showcasing DLC Pokemon Aegislash.

Aegislash is part of Wave One of the Battle Pack DLC.

View it below:





Pokken Tournament DX is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

