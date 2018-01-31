Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia Out Now in the West - News

Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia is out now for iOS and Android in the west.

View the launch trailer below:

Here are the bonuses for the players that log in to the game throughough February:

Pre-Registration Reward – Following the large number of fans who took part in the pre-registration campaign, all players who log into the game before February 28 will receive 5,000 in-game gems, a valuable in-game currency.

– Following the large number of fans who took part in the pre-registration campaign, all players who log into the game before February 28 will receive 5,000 in-game gems, a valuable in-game currency. Login Bonus – Throughout the month of February, players can collect 300 gems each day for up to 20 days (6,000 gems total) just by logging in.

– Throughout the month of February, players can collect 300 gems each day for up to 20 days (6,000 gems total) just by logging in. All-Stars Draw – The “All-Stars Draw” features gear for the 25 playable characters available at launch. The first summon is half-priced through February 28, and players are guaranteed one five-star rarity weapon.

– The “All-Stars Draw” features gear for the 25 playable characters available at launch. The first summon is half-priced through February 28, and players are guaranteed one five-star rarity weapon. Gem Specials – Special bundles are available for purchase that will provide players additional bonus gems.

Here is an overview of the game:

Darkness converges upon us, and the world crumbles before our very eyes…

What was once a sanctuary for the weary has now become a battlefield.

Long ago, the deities Spiritus and Materia warped the fabric of time and space to create a new world—a world they populated with warriors from other realms.

These men and women were forced to fight day and night without reprieve, and the strain of endless battle soon grew to be too great.

With battered bodies and shattered spirits, they sent out a cry for help…

Key Features:

A Dream Collaboration! – Legendary heroes and villains from across the Final Fantasy series come together in a compelling story of powerful deities and a world in peril. Fans of the series will see their favorite characters in a brand-new adventure, and newcomers will experience the compelling story, drama, and combat that the Final Fantasy series is known for!

– Legendary heroes and villains from across the Final Fantasy series come together in a compelling story of powerful deities and a world in peril. Fans of the series will see their favorite characters in a brand-new adventure, and newcomers will experience the compelling story, drama, and combat that the Final Fantasy series is known for! Turn-Based Combat with a Twist! – Engage in simple yet strategic turn-based combat! The unique Bravery system challenges you to balance offense with defense as you build up your Bravery and wait for the right moment to strike!

– Engage in simple yet strategic turn-based combat! The unique Bravery system challenges you to balance offense with defense as you build up your Bravery and wait for the right moment to strike! Assemble Your Party! – Build parties from a cast of dozens of Final Fantasy heroes and villains and prepare them for battle with a variety of equipment and abilities. Embark on a journey alongside beloved characters and encounter familiar faces, summons, and more along the way!

– Build parties from a cast of dozens of Final Fantasy heroes and villains and prepare them for battle with a variety of equipment and abilities. Embark on a journey alongside beloved characters and encounter familiar faces, summons, and more along the way! Play with Friends! – Multiplayer quests allow you to join forces with up to two other players to bring down mighty enemies and earn fabulous rewards!

