Tekken Mobile Release Date Revealed - News

/ 362 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco has revealed the release date for Tekken Mobile.

The game will launch February 1 in Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia. It will launch on February 15 in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Benelux, and Singapore.

View the latest trailer below:





Tekken Mobile will also launch on March 1 in the US, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

Pre-registrations for the game have surpassed 1.5 million.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles