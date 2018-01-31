Mercenaries Saga Chronicles Launches for the Switch on February 8 in the West - News

/ 341 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Circle Entertainment announced Mercenaries Saga Chronicles will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 8 in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Pre-orders open on February 1 and include a 10 percent discount.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Featuring Mercenaries Saga: Will of the White Lions, Mercenaries Saga 2: Order of the Silver Eagle, and Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of War, Mercenaries Saga Chronicles assembles the heroes from this fantastic series in one collection.

Includes:

For the first time on a console platform, Mercenaries Saga: Will of the White Lions features Leon, the commander of the White Lions mercenaries. He’s hired to fight against bandits and monsters, but unexpected events draw him into war.

Mercenaries Saga 2: Order of the Silver Eagle features Claude, the captain of the Kingdom’s Order of the Silver Eagle team. Unable to protect Prince Laz from the poison of an assassin, he sets off on a mission to find the antidote.

Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of War features Marion, the commander of the Gray Wolves mercenaries. He works with the Kingdom’s forces to deal with the uprising of the Liberation Army.

Features for this Switch release:

A total of 82 campaign chapters, in which your decisions lead to different routes and endings.

Numerous Free Battles allow you to power-up characters while offering extra challenges.

Multiple difficulty settings are available – clearing the game once increases the challenge further!

Maps with variable terrains that are decisive in battle – take advantage of your starting position to assist teammates and strike enemies in the back.

Buy and sell items, and then synthesize them into more powerful gear.

Change classes to acquire high class skills, and use SP to master them.

Enhanced gameplay experience on the Nintendo Switch: redesigned to perfectly fit a 16:9 resolution. The system improvements from Mercenaries Saga 3, such as Hate display and minion summoning skills, are also implemented for Mercenaries Saga 1 & 2 in this new Chronicles release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles