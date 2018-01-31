Monster Hunter: World Tops 1.35 Million Units Sold in 3 Days in Japan - News

Monster Hunter: World for the PlayStation 4 sold 1,350,413 units in its first three days at retail in Japan, according Famitsu. This is the biggest opening ever for a PlayStation 4 game in Japan.

Famitsu predicts that if digital sales were included that total sales would be over two million units.

The game helped increase PlayStation 4 sales from 44,910 units to 140,432 units. This is the second biggest week ever for the console, only behind launch week's 322,083 units sold.

Total PlayStation 4 sales in Japan are now 6,187,000 units.

Monster Hunter: World is out now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will launch for Windows PC in fall 2018.

