Switch Shipments Reach 14.86 Million Units in 2017, Super Mario Odyssey Sells 9.07 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,714 Views

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Switch and 3DS through December 31, 2017.

Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 14.86 million units as of December 31, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 71.99 million units shipped.

 

As for software 52.57 million games have been shipped on the Switch and 360.50 million games on the 3DS. 

Nintendo has updated its forecast for March 31, 2018. Nintendo predicts it will move 15 million Switch consoles for the fiscal year. When you add in the 2.74 million units shipped in its launch month that would put shipments figures at 17.74 million units at the end of March. 

Breaking down software figures, Super Mario Odyssey is the top-selling game on the Switch with 9.07 million units shipped and sold digitally. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 7.33 million units, The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild 6.70 million units, Splatoon 2 4.91 million units, 1-2 Switch 1.88 million units, ARMS 1.61 million units, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 1.06 million units. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


19 Comments

newwil7l
newwil7l (3 hours ago)

Definitely undertracked.

Shikamo
Shikamo (4 hours ago)

Vegeta.. what Nintendo say about Super Mario Odyssey units sold in 2017, It's over a 9M! What 9M!!?? There's no way that can be right!

Redguy
Redguy (1 hour ago)

Fun fact: the original splatoon has sold as much as splatoon 2 as of 2017 both sitting at 4.91m

TheSource
TheSource (4 hours ago)

The least reported news is that 3DS software will miss their projection for the current fiscal year. They're going to let it die in the March 2019 fiscal year. Historically, 15m in a single year is a good omen. PS1, PS2, PSP, PS3, PS4, GB, GBA, DS, Wii all got to 15m in a single fiscal year. All topped 80m.

Kristof81
Kristof81 (2 hours ago)

I don't think that any Playstation, apart from PS4, shipped 15M units in its first year. The same with GB and most likely DS too. Wii, 3DS and PS4 were the only ones which managed it.

pikashoe
pikashoe (2 hours ago)

I don't think he means in there first year. Rather he means any year in the consoles life.

Kristof81
Kristof81 (2 hours ago)

"in a single year" ... you're right. My bad.

Medisti
Medisti (4 hours ago)

17.74 million for the first 13 months would be a great opening for any console. They might surpass it a bit, too, though the software these first few months is looking pretty sparse.

Paatar
Paatar (2 hours ago)

Idk. We have some decent releases for the first few months. Lost Sphear in Jan, Bayonetta 1+2, Payday 2 Dragon Quest Builders for Feb and Attack on Titan 2, Atelier Lydie And Suelle, Scribblemauts Showdown and Kirby for March. It’s not a bad lineup. It just only has one Nintendo title in it. Once they have another direct and reveal the rest of the year I don’t think people will complain much about the first few months.

Medisti
Medisti (2 hours ago)

There are decent games coming out. But, look at what the PS4 has lined up. Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Shadow of the Colossus, God of War. Nintendo doesn't have a single release that can compete with those during the same period

OTBWY
OTBWY (2 hours ago)

Switch is the REALking. Monster that can't be stopped.

Nuvendil
Nuvendil (3 hours ago)

So literally every single one of the top 7 Nintendo produced Switch games is undertracked here :P Also, Xenoblade 2 is the first Xenoblade to ever officially cross the million mark (within a single release obviously). Very well deserved and a very good sign.

StreaK
StreaK (4 hours ago)

Holy hell Mario is kicking ass!!!

JSG87
JSG87 (3 hours ago)

It literally says on their earning report that there arw consolidated sold numbers lol. Anyway it's a fantastic result for 10 months on the market regardless.

LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (4 hours ago)

So VGChartz is very wrong here saying that the Switch sold 12.3M.

  • +1
Medisti
Medisti (3 hours ago)

It sold 12.3M. And then in addition to that sold even more. ;)

Ryng_Tolu
Ryng_Tolu (3 hours ago)

There is not even a chance Switch has >2.5 million units in stock.

Just like everyone were saying, Switch is undertracked.

LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (3 hours ago)

That doesn't even make sense... VGChartz should be able to give us a number close to what it really sold, and saying that a system sold 2.5M less than it actually sold pretty much ends your credibility as a sales source.

CrazyGamer2017
CrazyGamer2017 (3 hours ago)

Read the title here again, There is a difference between "shipped" and "sold". So we are still waiting to hear how many Switches have been sold. We know now how many have been shipped.

ARamdomGamer
ARamdomGamer (4 hours ago)

Chill Odyssey.

Johnw1104
Johnw1104 (1 minute ago)

Ummm... what?!? Odyssey is over 9 million in, what, under three months? So it's closing in on the other 3D titles like Mario 64 and Galaxy which are at ~12 and 13 million respectively, and already blew past Galaxy 2 and Sunshine... I wonder how far it can climb the "Mario" ladder?

Redguy
Redguy (1 hour ago)

I knew odyssey would do well,i was expecting 7-7.5m by 2017 but 9MILLION?!? ODYSSEY IS A MONSTER

curl-6
curl-6 (2 hours ago)

All that pent up demand for a truly epic and ambitious HD 3D Mario blew up like Krakatoa

Paatar
Paatar (3 hours ago)

Please correct the title. The 14.86m is sold-through to consumers. Not shipped.

  • 0
Ryng_Tolu
Ryng_Tolu (51 minutes ago)

is shipped

SKMBlake
SKMBlake (4 hours ago)

Sold, not shipped

polofresco
polofresco (4 hours ago)

SMG is a monster!

LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (14 minutes ago)

Submachine Gun?

Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (5 hours ago)

Congrats to Nintendo!

Gamer147
Gamer147 (5 hours ago)

Woot.

