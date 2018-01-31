Switch Shipments Reach 14.86 Million Units in 2017, Super Mario Odyssey Sells 9.07 Million Units - News

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Switch and 3DS through December 31, 2017.

Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 14.86 million units as of December 31, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 71.99 million units shipped.

As for software 52.57 million games have been shipped on the Switch and 360.50 million games on the 3DS.

Nintendo has updated its forecast for March 31, 2018. Nintendo predicts it will move 15 million Switch consoles for the fiscal year. When you add in the 2.74 million units shipped in its launch month that would put shipments figures at 17.74 million units at the end of March.

Breaking down software figures, Super Mario Odyssey is the top-selling game on the Switch with 9.07 million units shipped and sold digitally. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 7.33 million units, The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild 6.70 million units, Splatoon 2 4.91 million units, 1-2 Switch 1.88 million units, ARMS 1.61 million units, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 1.06 million units.

